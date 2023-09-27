'It has made my day': Shah Rukh Khan has the most adorable reply for 4-year-old fan grooving to 'Jawan' song

Amy Jackson responds to trolls comparing her to Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy after drastic transformation
As Jawan continues to dominate the box office, superstar Shah Rukh Khan maintains his tradition of responding to fan messages on X (formerly known as Twitter) every Tuesday. On a recent Tuesday, a fan shared an adorable video of her daughter dancing to the song "Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya" from Jawan.
"I do not know how many takes you would have taken for this song, but my little chipmunk here, does not stop grooving to your song at all! Jia is just 4 years old and tries to copy you, step by step! I hope you see this today and it makes your day merrier!" wrote the fan, tagging the Jawan star.
SRK came back with the most adorable response to the little fan. He wrote, "Yes it has made my day much much better!!! Thank u…. And yes, I did take more takes than she has to get it right. Ha ha… love u."
Meanwhile, Jawan, his second film release this year, is poised to challenge his previous movie, Pathaan, in the box office rankings. Jawan's current total earnings have surpassed ₹5.1 billion, with Monday's box office collections (the film's third day) contributing nearly ₹50 million, as reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Notably, Jawan has already exceeded the lifetime earnings of the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion, making it the third highest-grossing Bollywood film, following Pathaan and Gadar 2, both of which Jawan is expected to outperform.
