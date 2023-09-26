Will Prabhas’ 'Salaar' clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Dunki'?

Watch: Raghav Chadha donned an ivory outfit for wedding with Parineeti chopra, made a stylish entry
The couple tied the knot in a white-themed sunset wedding in Udaipur
This Christmas, it's set to be a showdown between Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas. As per insiders in the film trade, Prabhas' highly-anticipated movie Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire has now secured the Christmas week for its theatrical debut, slated for December 22. This places Hombale Films' Salaar in direct competition with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu.
“Yes. It’s true… SRK Vs Prabhas, Dunki Vs Salaar this Christmas… The exhibitors have received a mail stating that #Salaar will arrive THIS CHRISTMAS [on 22 Dec 2023]… An official announcement by the producers, #HombaleFilms, will be made on Friday [29 Sept 2023]," film trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed in a tweet.
Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar had originally been scheduled for release on September 28. However, there were reports suggesting that the film might not make it to theatres this year at all.
"As per trade, pan-India star Prabhas' Salaar is not looking at a release date this year. Salaar Ceasefire is aiming at a 2024 release," Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted.
“The team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. They are making the final touches on the film and committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience," Manobala added.
While an official statement on the release date of Salaar is eagerly awaited, there are various speculations circulating on the Internet regarding the postponement, with VFX work being cited as one of the reasons behind the delay.
On the other hand, Dunki marks the first-ever collaboration between Shah Rukh, Rajkumar Hirani, and Taapsee, and it also features Vicky Kaushal and Dharmendra in significant roles, according to ANI.
