Is this new film Bollywood’s answer to 'Top Gun'?

Siddharth Anand's much-anticipated aerial warfare epic, Fighter, has taken flight on Indian Independence Day 2023 with its captivating first motion poster. Featuring the formidable trio of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the poster, titled "Spirit of Fighter," showcases them in authentic Air Force fighter pilot attire. The teaser poster, accompanied by a reimagined Vande Mataram anthem, exudes a patriotic fervor, igniting excitement among fans.
Check out the motion poster below:
In a celebratory gesture on August 15, Hrithik and his co-stars unveiled the dynamic motion poster of Fighter on their social media platforms. The teaser commences by spotlighting Hrithik's fighter pilot persona, complete with iconic aviator shades. The teaser then grants glimpses of Deepika and Anil, both exuding the aura of aviators. Fans have showered the motion poster with applause, praising the impeccable appearances of the lead actors and predicting the movie's blockbuster status.
Enthusiasts expressed their fervour, asserting that Hrithik's presence alone ensures a cinematic triumph. Comparisons to Tom Cruise's Top Gun surfaced, likening Hrithik Roshan's Fighter to an Indian counterpart to the iconic Hollywood aerial combat saga. The anticipation for the film's release, slated for India's 75th Republic Day on January 25, 2024, continues to surge, generating a pre-release buzz.
