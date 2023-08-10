Sussanne Khan comments on ex husband Hrithik Roshan's holiday photo with girlfriend Saba Azad

It’s not the same as going vegan, but it can also have a strong impact on reducing your carbon footprint
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been enjoying a vacation in Buenos Aires, Argentina for the past couple of weeks. Saba recently shared a fresh photo of herself with her boyfriend on her Instagram profile, captioning it, "Que Bueno Buenos Aires (How good Buenos Aires)." Among the comments, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, wrote, "Beautiful pic."
Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan; they tied the knot in 2000 and divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Currently, Sussanne Khan is in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni.
A few weeks back, the superstar shared an image from their holiday where both Hrithik and Saba can be seen harmonising in black outfits as they pose together. Hrithik captioned the post, "Winter girl."
In terms of his professional commitments, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. His upcoming projects include Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, as well asWar 2," in which he'll be starring with Jr NTR. Furthermore, his 2003 movie Koi... Mil Gaya has been re-released in theatres.
