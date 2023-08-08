When Rekha slapped Hrithik Roshan 'real hard' in 'Koi... Mil Gaya'

The actor and his director father Rakesh Roshan shared untold stories from the film on its 20th anniversary

By CT Desk Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 10:12 AM

Two decades after its release, the iconic Bollywood film Koi… Mil Gaya directed by Rakesh Roshan has been at the center of attention. The star of the movie, Hrithik Roshan, along with his filmmaker father, has been recounting intriguing anecdotes that shed light on the unique concept that made the film a milestone in Bollywood history.

Hrithik, for whom Koi… Mil Gaya marked a significant turning point in his career, recently revealed a humorous mishap he encountered during the preparation for what he calls the "deepest and most difficult scene" in the film, a scene shared with the legendary Rekha.

Recalling the incident, Hrithik explained how, on one particular day, he arrived on set only to realize that he had mistakenly prepared for a different scene, not the one he was scheduled to perform with Rekha.

In a chat with Indian entertainment portal, he said, "I had landed up on set and I realised that I had come prepared for the wrong scene and we had to the scene in which Rekha slaps me when I cry and ask why am I not normal, why did God do this to me. That’s when she narrates the flashback. It was the deepest and most difficult scene in the whole film and I had not prepared, some miscommunication happened.”

The actor continued, describing the moment of realization as one of numbness, as he grappled with the fact that a miscommunication had led to the mix-up.

Adding to his predicament, Hrithik humorously shared that his anxiety was further compounded by the fact that his father, a pragmatic director, would not alter the filming schedule due to his error.

Rakesh Roshan then chimed in, underscoring the scene's pivotal role in the film. He emphasized, "The scene Hrithik is talking about is the most crucial in the film. That was the scene when Jaadu realizes that 'I have to help him (Rohit).'"

Hrithik, reflecting on that scene, fondly remarked, "I am so glad that Rekha slapped me for real in that scene. Thapp karke saare emotions aa gaye (all the emotions came at once). She really slapped me, she really went for it."

Koi… Mil Gaya, featuring an ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Rekha, Hansika Motwani, Johnny Lever, and Prem Chopra, made its debut on August 8, 2003. To mark its 20th anniversary, the creators have re-released the film in select theaters in India, allowing audiences to relive the magic of this beloved classic.