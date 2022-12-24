Is Beyoncé coming to Dubai for her first concert in 4 years?

Big budget sequels like 'Avatar,' 'Top Gun,' and 'Black Panther' were well represented in the effects and sound categories
Beyoncé could soon be breaking her four-year hiatus with a full-length concert in Dubai in January, according to reports.
The superstar could be among the A-listers who will be performing in a star-studded show being planned by Dubai's iconic Atlantis hotel for January 21, British paper The Sun said in a report. It would be a "huge luxury event", it added.
Earlier this month, Atlantis told local media that it is hosting a 'Grand Reveal' from January 20 to 22, 2023, for the highly anticipated opening of its ultra-luxurious Atlantis The Royal hotel at the Palm.
Will the Beyoncé concert be part of this epic showcase? Khaleej Times reached out to Atlantis but the hotel refused to give any comment. Details, however, are expected to be out after New Year's Eve.
"Insiders said they believed the deal for the performance is worth more than £20 million," according to The Sun's report.
If the reports were true, Beyoncé's concert in Dubai would certainly draw scores of fans from around the world, since the popstar hasn't been on stage for a full-length performance since 2018.
Earlier this year, she released her album Renaissance — her first since 2016— garnering praise from fans and critics around the world.
In fact, she had just propelled herself into the highest Grammy echelon after claiming a leading nine nominations last month. Now, she has tied with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated music act in the history of the awards show.
(With inputs from agencies)
