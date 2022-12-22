New Year in UAE: Abu Dhabi's 40-minute fireworks will attempt to break 3 Guinness World Records

A giant drone show will light up the skies with 3,000 unmanned aerial vehicles

By Web Desk Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 8:42 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 8:52 PM

UAE's New Year celebrations are always a spectacle with breathtaking fireworks, drone shows and entertainment. This year, Abu Dhabi will attempt to break three Guinness World Records as part of Sheikh Zayed Festival's NYE celebrations.

The Organising Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, which is currently taking place at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, has lined up a series of world-class folkloric and entertainment events and performances as part of its New Year celebrations.

The 40-minute fireworks show will attempt to break three records in quantity, time and formation. A giant drone show, using more than 3,000 unmanned aerial vehicles, will also light up the skies of Al Wathba.

This will be the world's first show of its kind and magnitude. There will be plenty of entertainment for children, including theatre shows, circus performances, games at Funfair City, and other activities.

The festival features more than 60 gastronomic selections spread across numerous areas, including “Egrab” food trucks, which means “Come closer” in Emirati dialect, kiosks, pavilion restaurants, Souk Al Wathba restaurants and the Art District restaurants, with a vast selection of food and beverages choices from all over the world.

Until March 18, 2023, the Sheikh Zayed Festival will welcome visitors daily from 4 pm until 12 am, both weekdays and on weekends. The cultural event features thousands of local, international and folkloric performances, and activities, curated to create a one-of-a-kind joyful destination for all members of the family.

12-minute fireworks in RAK

Ras Al Khaimah will welcome New Year 2023 with a dazzling musical firework display that will aim to create new world records. Featuring pyro drones, nano lights, colours and shapes choreographed to electronic beats, the event will see a 12-minute fireworks display that will light up the night sky.

Covering a 4.7km stretch along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, visitors are in for a jaw-dropping pyro-musical, that is set to break new records once again.

ALSO READ: