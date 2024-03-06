Indian designer unites with Mahira Khan in Dubai for creative collaboration

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 2:28 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 2:51 PM

Art and fashion know no borders, and in a celebration of cultural unity, the renowned Indian designer Sawan Gandhi collaborates with his Pakistani muse, Mahira Khan against the vibrant backdrop of Dubai. This fusion of styles from two nations, so closely linked yet distinct, finds its perfect expression in a city renowned as a melting pot of cultures. This choice of location further emphasises the campaign's underlying message: fashion serves as a universal language that can bridge gaps, celebrate diversity, and bring people closer, regardless of their backgrounds.

City Times had a chat with the ace designer about his new collection and the campaign shot in Dubai. Here are the excerpts:

Considering the significant South-Asian demographic in the UAE, do you intend to establish a presence in this region?

The UAE is a prominent cultural centre stage for the South Asian community and has emerged as a vibrant hub with diverse roots. It has made fashion from multiple countries accessible, making it exciting for a designer as it allows them to reach a wider audience. At Sawan Gandhi, while we already have a large clientele base through online orders, we want to give them an authentic experience and plan to open doors in the UAE. The region has progressed and is catering to a modern audience, who value the design aesthetic and have always shown a keen interest in our craftsmanship.

With cross-border collaborations being relatively rare recently, what inspired you to select Mahira as your brand's ambassador?

For me, fashion is a medium that is not bound by borders, nor does it judge art based on boundaries. Something about her resonated with me when I saw Mahira in Humsafar and Raees. Since then, it has been a dream waiting to happen and finally, I could bring it to light. Fashion is a medium that brings together artists and communities, there are no divisions in the fashion world. So creatively, I had always seen Mahira as a muse, and it did not matter where she came from. Mahira embodies grace and beauty, mirroring my art. She is as traditional as modern, which is true to my label.

Why did you select Dubai as the location for this campaign, and which aspects of the city were particularly striking to you?

As mentioned earlier, the UAE, Dubai particularly has created a hub for artists from all over the World. Having visited Dubai several times, I always wanted to do a shoot in Dubai. Since it is a cultural hub, it played the perfect part in providing a cohesive South Asian experience. A Pakistani legend, an Indian designer, and a shoot in Dubai can only be a recipe for success.

In an era where the fashion industry is overcrowded with numerous designers and their constant new collections, what strategies do you employ to cultivate a dedicated customer base?

I started the label because of my love for fashion and the art of making clothes. That, combined with how it made my client feel, gave me the strength to keep working and expanding. Creativity cannot be strategised; I focus on innovating a concept that is true to my original style and aesthetic. Yes, many more designers have ventured out, and that is precisely the beauty of fashion, that it is universal. Authenticity always has a recall value and will always be appreciated.

With sustainability becoming a major focus in the UAE's fashion scene, what measures is your brand taking to adhere to these principles?

As South Asians, we are inherently trying to live a sustainable lifestyle. My collections are thought of as heirloom pieces; I imagine them being passed on through generations rather than a one-time wear. I like to think my style is timeless. If you visit our factory, the karigars (craftsmen) are like family; we are what we are because of them. We ensure sustainable employment practices and ethical work conditions. As a couture designer, we aren’t mass producing, every collection has minimal wastage and maximum productivity. Sustainability, for me, isn’t just for my label; it is a way of life that needs to be adopted by everyone.

What is your take on the focus being shifted from film stars to social media influencers. Do you think that it favours the brand at a wider level?

Whenever we get a query, I first look at the person and see if they represent the brand correctly, whether a celebrity or an influencer. Both play a different role; celebrities will always have aspirations, value, and a vast audience base, while influencers can recreate the outfit in their own aesthetic and present it on a digital platform to a more targeted audience. But beyond this, I always look at the person and their personality more than the numbers. Fashion cannot be limited to just numbers.

