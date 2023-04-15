Indian actor's overseas citizenship card revoked over offensive remark

The Oscar-winning star is under observation at US medical facility
Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar, popularly known as Chetan Ahimsa, on Saturday claimed that the Centre had revoked his Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card.
He is currently on bail after his recent arrest by Bengaluru Police over an 'offensive' tweet.
He claimed that he had received a letter to submit his OCI card at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office.
However, the government hasn't clarified its position on the matter as yet.
Earlier, on March 21, Chetan was sent to judicial custody for 14 days over his tweet.
The Sheshadripuram police arrested him in Bengaluru following a complaint against him after his tweet, which went viral online.
The complaint filed by Shivakumar, a member of a rightwing outfit, against him stated that his tweet hurt religious sentiments.
The actor, who is also a Dalit and a tribal activist, was produced before a district court which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.
