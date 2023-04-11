Indian actor shares photo after successful liver transplant surgery

The star was rushed to hospital last month after he complained of severe cough and abdominal pain

By Web Desk Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 4:54 PM

South Indian star Bala, who underwent a liver transplant surgery recently is well on his way to recovery. The ‘Ennu Ninte Moidheen’ actor took to social media to share the first photo after the successful medical procedure.

In the photo, the actor can be seen smiling alongside his wife Elizabeth. Scores of fans took to social media to wish the actor a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon Brother, we are all waiting for you... Our prayers are with you. Stay Blessed," wrote a fan.

"Happy to see you smile," posted another.

The Malayalam star, who will reportedly be discharged in a month, was rushed to hospital a month back after he complained of severe cough and abdominal pain.

Bala, who has worked in hit Tamil and Malayalam movies, was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi. His condition started to deteriorate and was recommended a liver transplant.

The actor was last seen in the Malayalam movie ‘Shefeekkinte Santhosham’ starring Unni Mukundan.