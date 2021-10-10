>
India: Woman accused in cruise raid case carried drugs in sanitary napkin

ANI/Mumbai
Filed on October 10, 2021

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the case

A woman, who is an accused in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, had carried drugs to the ship by concealing it in a sanitary napkin, revealed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, and asked him to appear before the agency on October 11.

The NCB on Saturday also questioned the driver of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

The narcotics control agency on Saturday arrested a drug peddler following questioning in the drugs-on-cruise case, taking the number of total arrests in the case to 19.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. As many as 18 arrests have been made in the cruise ship raid case so far.

A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days.

Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer arguing in defence of Aryan Khan had earlier said in the Court, “Accused number 1, Aryan Khan was invited for the cruise party. However, he did not have a boarding pass. He didn’t have any seats or cabins there. Secondly, according to the seizure, nothing has been found in his possession. He is arrested only based on chats.”




 
 
 
Expo 2020 Dubai: Inside Philippines' pavilion
KT Morning Chat: UAE on full alert for storm ...
Star Tech: The man behind Dubai's million...
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury

36 votes | 5 October 2021

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Review
KT Morning Chat: Dubai announces Pfizer...
KT one-on-one: William Russell, Lord Mayor...
