India: Mumbai court denies Aryan Khan's bail plea in drug arrest

ANI/Mumbai
Filed on October 8, 2021
ANI

Two others also denied plea, a total of 18 people detained in connection with case

Mumbai's Esplanade court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Speaking to ANI, Advocate Ashwini Achari who is representing second accused Arbaz Seth Merchant said, "The court has rejected the bail application for now because the application was not maintainable. So, now we will move to sessions court and file a bail plea."

A total of 18 people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

A Narcotics Control Bureau team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was going to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.




 
 
 
UN passes resolution making clean environment access a human right

1 votes | 8 October 2021

