>
HOME > Entertainment

India: Film producer's house, office, raided in connection with cruise ship drug case

ANI/Mumbai
Filed on October 9, 2021
PTI

Narcotics Control Bureau raid Imtiyaz Khatri's Mumbai properties

Raids are being conducted at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in the Bandra area of Mumbai in connection with the cruise ship raid case, informed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Mumbai’s Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Meanwhile, NCB, Mumbai zone Director Sameer Wankhede said on Friday that the NCB and the prosecution will attempt to take the cruise ship raid case to reach a logical conclusion.

“We and persecution will attempt to take the case to a logical conclusion. Our case is strong and will be presented in the sessions court,” Wankhede said.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

A total of 18 people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Sports (videos)

IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?

9 votes | 3 October 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE People

KT Morning Chat: UAE on full alert for storm ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Star Tech: The man behind Dubai's million...
khaleejtimes

Videos

KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury

36 votes | 5 October 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Expo 2020 Dubai: Inside Philippines' pavilion
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT One-on-One: Piyush Goyal
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE People

KT one-on-one: William Russell, Lord Mayor...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE People

KT Morning Chat: Dubai announces Pfizer...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Review
khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: India records highest-ever recovery rate

1 votes | 9 October 2021

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 