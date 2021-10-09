India: Film producer's house, office, raided in connection with cruise ship drug case

Raids are being conducted at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in the Bandra area of Mumbai in connection with the cruise ship raid case, informed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Mumbai’s Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Meanwhile, NCB, Mumbai zone Director Sameer Wankhede said on Friday that the NCB and the prosecution will attempt to take the cruise ship raid case to reach a logical conclusion.

“We and persecution will attempt to take the case to a logical conclusion. Our case is strong and will be presented in the sessions court,” Wankhede said.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

A total of 18 people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.