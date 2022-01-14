India: Top Kerala court restrains police from arresting actor Dileep till January 18

The Malayalam movie star allegedly threatened investigation officials probing the assault of actress Bhavana Menon

By ANI Published: Fri 14 Jan 2022, 6:32 PM

Kerala High Court has restrained the state Police from arresting Malayalam film actor Dileep till January 18 in a case where he allegedly threatened investigation officials probing the actress assault case.

A single bench of Justice Gopinath P said that he will go through the statement given by film director Balachandra Kumar who has given a statement against Dileep.

Crime Branch of Kerala Police registered a new case against Dileep and five others on January 9 for allegedly threatening the investigating officials.

They were booked under IPC sections 116 (abetment of an offence punishable with imprisonment), 118 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people).

Dileep is named as the first accused in the FIR. Anoop, who is Dileep’s brother and Suraj, Dileep’s brother-in-law are the second and third accused. Appu, Babu Chengamanad are the other accused. One more accused has not been identified yet.

The case was registered after some audio clips of Dileep and other accused surfaced in which Dileep and others allegedly threatened officials.

Balachandra Kumar, the film director, has given a statement against Dileep on this. After this, DySP Baiju Paulose, the investigating officer filed a complaint with the Crime Branch against Dileep following which the Crime Branch registered a case against Dileep and five others.

The FIR submitted in the Court alleged that the actor had said that the investigating officers Baiju Paulose, Sudarshan, Sandhya, and Sojan are going to suffer.

FIR also says that Dileep conspired to chop off the hand of Sudarshan and another investigating officer.

Dileep is also the eighth accused in the actress assault case for alleged conspiracy. The case pertains to that of actress Bhavana Menon, who worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, who was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.