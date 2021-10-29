India: Puneeth Rajkumar had donated Rs5 million to fight Covid-19

The late Power Star had contributed to the Karnataka CM Relief fund last year

By Web Desk Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 2:59 PM

The late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar had donated 5 million rupees to aid Karnataka's fight against Covid-19.

According to a tweet from the Indian state's chief minister BS Yediyurappa, the Power Star had handed over a cheque to the state's CM Relief fund in March last year.

Rajkumar had appealed to all his fans and the people of Karnataka to contribute to the fund, stay indoors and stay safe.

He passed away after suffering cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on Friday. He was 46.