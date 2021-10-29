Indian actor Rajinikanth 'recovering well' after medical procedure, says hospital

He is expected to be discharged in a few days

Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 2:05 PM

Indian superstar Rajinikanth is in recovery after he was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Thursday.

The hospital on Friday said that the actor was admitted after experiencing dizziness.

After undergoing evaluation, he was advised to undergo a carotid artery revascularization, a surgical procedure that restores normal blood flow to the brain by removing plaque build-up.

The procedure was performed successfully on Friday and the hospital said "he is recovering well." Rajinikanth is expected to be discharged in a few days.

The 70-year old actor had visited New Delhi days ago to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and he had also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.