India: Legendary actor Rajinikanth admitted to Chennai hospital

The 70-year old was in Delhi a few days ago to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

By PTI Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 10:15 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 11:07 PM

Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. According to a report on Thursday, the Tamil superstar is undergoing routine medical examination at the hospital.

"It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up," the actor's publicist Riaz K Ahmed told news agency PTI.

The 70-year old actor visited the national capital days ago to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and he had also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

ALSO READ:

>> South Indian superstar Rajinikanth thanks PM Modi, bus driver friend

>> In Pictures: South Indian superstar Rajinikanth embarks on political journey

The top star, sharing pictures of his meeting with Kovind and Modi on his twitter handle said he was extremely happy to have received their wishes. The actor's wife, Latha Rajinikanth accompanied him.

On October 25, Rajinikanth received the Phalke Award at the National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi and dedicated it to his mentor, late filmmaker K Balachander, technicians, fans and also to "friend, driver and transport colleague" Raj Bahadur who encouraged him to join cinema.

Last December, Rajinikanth had shelved plans to make a foray into electoral politics. The superstar had announced he will not enter politics in view of his frail health.