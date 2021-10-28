India: Legendary actor Rajinikanth admitted to Chennai hospital

The film set has been shut down and production indefinitely paused following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Entertainment3 days ago
Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. According to a report on Thursday, the Tamil superstar is undergoing routine medical examination at the hospital.
"It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up," the actor's publicist Riaz K Ahmed told news agency PTI.
The 70-year old actor visited the national capital days ago to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and he had also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.
ALSO READ:
>> South Indian superstar Rajinikanth thanks PM Modi, bus driver friend
>> In Pictures: South Indian superstar Rajinikanth embarks on political journey
The top star, sharing pictures of his meeting with Kovind and Modi on his twitter handle said he was extremely happy to have received their wishes. The actor's wife, Latha Rajinikanth accompanied him.
On October 25, Rajinikanth received the Phalke Award at the National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi and dedicated it to his mentor, late filmmaker K Balachander, technicians, fans and also to "friend, driver and transport colleague" Raj Bahadur who encouraged him to join cinema.
Last December, Rajinikanth had shelved plans to make a foray into electoral politics. The superstar had announced he will not enter politics in view of his frail health.
The film set has been shut down and production indefinitely paused following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Entertainment3 days ago
Tyler was first diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018.
Entertainment4 days ago
The 22-year-old Indian digital content creator is making waves in the virtual space
Entertainment4 days ago
The Portuguese footballer returned to Manchester United in August after spending three years in Juventus
Entertainment4 days ago
Assistant director Dave Halls did not know live rounds were in the prop-gun.
Entertainment5 days ago
Nothing could stand in the way of Cena and a visit to Abu Dhabi — not even being thousands of feet up in the air
Entertainment5 days ago
"Any risk is too much risk," said a memo from the showrunner.
Entertainment6 days ago
Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the subsequent arrest of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty brought Indian showbiz under the NCB's radar
Entertainment6 days ago