South Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar passes away

Celebrities take to social media to pay tributes to the late actor.

By ANI Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 1:17 PM Last updated: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 1:47 PM

Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar has passed away after suffering cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on Friday. He was 46.

The news of his demise has been confirmed by actor Sonu Sood on his Twitter account.

“Heartbroken. Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar,” Sonu tweeted.

Puneeth was taken to the Vikaram Hospital in Bengaluru Friday morning after he complained of chest pain.

The actor has often spoken about fitness and has shared photos as well as videos of him working out in gym.

Son of matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth is fondly called ‘Appu’ by his fans. He started his career as a child artist with his father in the early 1980s. ‘ Raam’, ‘Hudugaru’, and ‘Anjani Putra’ are some of his memorable movies. He was last seen in ‘Yuvarathnaa’, which was released early this year.

Puneeth is survived by his wife, Ashwini Revani, and two daughters, Drithi and Vandhitha.