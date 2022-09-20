India: Athiya Shetty 'sends heart' as boyfriend KL Rahul scores 50 against Australia

Batter scored 55 runs off just 35 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes

Photo: Athiya Shetty

By Web Desk Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 7:38 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 7:39 PM

If there's anyone who is thrilled with Indian cricketer KL Rahul as he finds his form, it's Indian actress Athiya Shetty. Team India's vice-captain scored a half-century during the ongoing first T20I of the three-match series against Australia at PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Rahul scored 55 runs off just 35 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes. The right-handed batter smashed three massive sixes as he tore into Australia's bowling.

Pleased with her boyfriend's performance, Athiya took to Instagram and shared the batter's picture and captioned it with a red heart emoji.

KL was finally dismissed by Josh Hazlewood in the 12th over of the innings.

KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating for a while now and the actress was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of India. Athiya is the daughter of famous Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

The lovebirds made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself.

