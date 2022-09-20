Look: Kriti Sanon shares pictures from her French family vacation

The actor's family vacation includes trip to Eiffel Tower, Disneyland Paris among other iconic locations

By ANI Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 10:04 AM

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, on Monday, dropped a string of adorable pictures from her family vacation in Paris.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared the pictures which she captioned, "Bonjour #FranceDiaries."

In the first picture, the Luka Chuppi actor could be seen posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in a denim jumpsuit.

In another picture, Kriti could be seen hugging her family members on a rooftop.

Check out the pictures below:

Along with this, the Mimi actor also dropped some glimpses from her visit to Disneyland.

In the end, she shared a couple of pictures featuring her father and her mother.

Soon after Kriti shared these adorable pictures, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart and fire emoticons.

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in an upcoming horror comedy film Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in an upcoming Pan-India film Adipurush alongside south actor Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, in Ganpath: Part 1 opposite Tiger Shroff, which is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022, and in Shehzada along with Kartik Aaryan, which is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.