Katrina Kaif completes 19 years in Bollywood, fans shower love

Katrina Kaif is one of the leading faces of the Indian entertainment industry. On Monday, netizens showered the actor with love and good wishes as she marked 19 years in the film industry.
Katrina began her acting career with a pivotal role in the 2003 dark comedy thriller Boom alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Gulshan Grover.
Helmed by Kaizad Gustad, the film was a commercial and critical failure.
Post that, the actress did several Bollywood and South films and she received a lot of appreciation for her role in the romantic film Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, which marked her first on-screen collaboration with actor Akshay Kumar.
On Monday, Katrina completed 19 years in the film industry. To mark this occasion, her fans swamped social media with congratulatory messages and good wishes.
Over these 19 years, Katrina was a part of many hit films like David Dhawan's comedy Partner, Welcome, Namastey London, Race, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Singh is Kinng, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Sooryavanshi and many more.
She is also known for her amazing dancing skills and her item numbers Sheila Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli and Kamli were a hit with the audience.
Meanwhile, Katrina will be next seen in an upcoming horror comedy film Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, which is all set to hit theatres on November 4, 2022.
Apart from that, she is also a part of Merry Christmas with South actor Vijay Sethupathi, and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, which is slated to release on April 23, 2023.
