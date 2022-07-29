India: 'Angamaly Diaries' actor Sarath Chandran found dead

The actress was all smiles on the ramp
Malayalam actor Sarath Chandran, who shot into prominence with the hit film Angamaly Diaries, was found dead on Friday.
The 37-year-old star is survived by his parents Chandran, Leela and brother Shyam.
Fellow actor Antony Varghese took to social media to pay tribute to late star. “RIP Brother,” he wrote in his message.
Details about the death of the young actor is not yet disclosed.
Hailing from Kochi, Chandran was employed with an IT firm before joining the movie industry as a dubbing artist. He made his debut in the film ‘Aneesya’ and starred in thehit film ‘Angamaly Diaries’. His other films were ‘Oru Mexican Aparatha’, ‘CIA: Comrade in America’, ‘Koode’, and the comedy film ‘Oru Thathvika Avalokanam
The actor's funeral is expected to take place on Saturday, according to a Times of India report.
The actress was all smiles on the ramp
Until Tuesday, 'Shamshera' could only collect Rs 36 crore at the box office
The model revealed she wanted to make "cool versions" of herself after becoming obsessed with video games during the Covid-19 lockdown
Tandon's gig will take place at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium on August 20
The popular characters will be at City Centre Al Zahia till August 7
The singer took to Instagram and informed his followers that he has cancelled his world tour to focus on his wellbeing
Her father sought the court's permission to take Spears' deposition as the two sides continue to war over attorneys' fees and other costs connected to her 13-year conservatorship