India: 'Angamaly Diaries' actor Sarath Chandran found dead

The Malayalam star made his debut in the film 'Aneesya'

By Web Desk Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 4:51 PM Last updated: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 4:53 PM

Malayalam actor Sarath Chandran, who shot into prominence with the hit film Angamaly Diaries, was found dead on Friday.

The 37-year-old star is survived by his parents Chandran, Leela and brother Shyam.

Fellow actor Antony Varghese took to social media to pay tribute to late star. “RIP Brother,” he wrote in his message.

Details about the death of the young actor is not yet disclosed.

Hailing from Kochi, Chandran was employed with an IT firm before joining the movie industry as a dubbing artist. He made his debut in the film ‘Aneesya’ and starred in thehit film ‘Angamaly Diaries’. His other films were ‘Oru Mexican Aparatha’, ‘CIA: Comrade in America’, ‘Koode’, and the comedy film ‘Oru Thathvika Avalokanam

The actor's funeral is expected to take place on Saturday, according to a Times of India report.