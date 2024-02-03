'I'm alive': Bollywood star Poonam Pandey faked death to raise awareness for cervical cancer

Published: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM Last updated: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 11:51 AM

"I'm alive," Bollywood actor and model Poonam Pandey said in a video on Instagram after a statement was put out confirming her demise, yesterday.

The actor put out two videos on her Instagram – in the first, she claims to be alive and talks about spreading awareness of cervical cancer. In her second video, she apologises to "those [she] hurt".

Pandey says that she "faked her own demise" to start a conversation and create awareness around cervical cancer, saying that the "disease needed a spotlight".

Netizens have been left enraged, with many saying that the method of creating awareness was distasteful – before comments were restricted on those posts.

The star will be going live on Instagram at 1pm to answer all questions and even has a website called poonampandeyisalive.com, where people can receive information on the deadly disease.

