'I still look for you everywhere': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note in memory of mother Sridevi

From a renowned play to a delicious bite by the waterfront, here are the top options for a Tuesday well spent
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor paid an emotional tribute to her mother Sridevi ahead of the star's fifth death anniversary.
Taking to Instagram, Janhvi wrote, "I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I'm making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you."
Janhvi also dropped a picture in which she is adorably looking at her mother.
Her post left netizens emotional. Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar also reacted to Janhvi's post by dropping red heart emojis in the comment section.
Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. She was in the city to attend a family function. She is known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr. India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma and English Vinglish, among many others. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films.
Her last film was Mom, for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.
