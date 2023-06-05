'I loved it': Tom Holland awe-struck after watching blockbuster 'RRR', reveals plans of going back to India

The Spiderman actor is currently promoting his new series, The Crowded Room, which will be released on Apple TV+

By CT Desk Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 1:12 PM

The Spiderman people can't stop obsessing over, Tom Holland, is still filled with joy from his recent visit to India alongside Zendaya. According to the actor, it was an unforgettable experience and the journey of a lifetime. In an interview with Zoom TV, Holland expressed his long-standing desire to visit the beautiful country and mentioned his eagerness to return in the future.

Tom also commented on how the recent trip was incredibly beautiful, stating that he had the opportunity to meet some extraordinary people and indulge in the rich cuisine. The actor was recently quted as saying that he also had the chance to watch the box office-breaking Indian film RRR and thoroughly enjoyed it.

However, the most memorable aspect of Holland and his partner Zendaya's time in Mumbai, India, will still remain the enthusiastic local paparazzi greeting the duo with their Mumbai lingo.

Currently, the Spiderman actor is actively promoting his new series, The Crowded Room, which will be released on Apple TV+. This period psychological thriller takes inspiration from the 1981 non-fiction novel titled The Minds of Billy Milligan. In the series, Tom portrays the character of Billy Milligan.