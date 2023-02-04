I am an SRKian: Ayushmann Khurrana after fan praises 'An Action Hero', but slams 'Pathaan'

The Bollywood actor's 'An Action Hero' also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and is currently streaming on Netflix

By ANI Published: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 9:53 AM

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently won fans' hearts with his reaction to a user's tweet, who appreciated his performance in the film An Action Hero but slammed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Taking to Twitter, a user wrote, "Screw Pathaan, watch Action Hero on Netflix! Story, dialogues, background music, the subtle middle finger shown to Indian news channels and their crass reporting, @ayushmannk has KILLED it! But my fav was the guy mimicking Arnab."

Reacting to the tweet, the Dream Girl actor wrote, "Thanks for loving An Action Hero. Could've avoided the first line though I'm an SRKian!"

Thanks for loving An Action Hero. 😎

Could’ve avoided the first line though 😇 I’m an SRKian! — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 3, 2023

Soon after Ayushmann reacted to the post, fans showered the actor with appreciation.

"Love you brother for your modesty," a user wrote.

"Well done Ayushmann! You are just like us who love Shah unconditionally," wrote another user.

SRK's Pathaan has been creating a storm at the box office ever since its release on January 25, 2023. It has already collected Rs3.6 billion in India in 8 days.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Talking about An Action Hero, the film stars Ayushmann and Jaideep Ahlawat as lead actors. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office despite getting positive reviews.

The film is currently streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

