Huston in John Wick spinoff

Huston plays the Director in the popular franchise

By ANI Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 2:39 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 2:46 PM

The Addams Family star Anjelica Huston is heading back to the John Wick universe, to reprise her role as the Director, the head of the Ruska Roma, in the upcoming spinoff Ballerina starring Ana de Armas in the pivotal role.

“The idea of Ballerina was formed around the scenes with Anjelica in John Wick 3, producer Erica Lee said. “Anjelica Huston is an icon and is nothing less than Hollywood royalty. The world of Wick is always made richer by her commanding screen presence.”

Huston, who received nods for The Grifters and Enemies, A Love Story at the Oscars, recently provided the voice of The French Dispatch for Wes Anderson’s film and made an appearance in the upcoming war drama Waiting for Anya.