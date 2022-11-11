Huda, Mona Kottan, Ricky Martin, and others to attend fundraiser gala in Ras Al Khaimah

The Bollywood celebrity has been dating actor Arjun Kapoor for over four years
The Global Citizen Forum's Human Metamorphosis Annual Summit 2022 is set to take place on November 17 in Ras Al Khaimah. The two-day event promises a captivating experience as the global community of changemakers will unite with the world’s leading minds to empower the future of global citizenship.
The event will be hosted by popular radio presenter, Kris Fade, and serial entrepreneur, Sara Al Madani with several musical talents and award-winning performers in attendance.
The red-carpet gala will see the attendance and support of global superstar and humanitarian, Ricky Martin; international icon and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, Karen Wazen; rapper, French Montana; powerhouses behind Huda Beauty, Huda and Mona Kattan, and feature special performances by Grammy-Award winning artist and actress, Ashanti; one of the '30 Greatest Female Rappers Ever', EVE; multi-award-winning rapper, Wyclef Jean; Lebanese singer, Maya Diab; singer, Saif Nabeel; the King of Soca, Machel Montano; and RedOne’s 4love.
The Gala will also include a fundraising auction, with proceeds supporting United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Ricky Martin Foundation and Global Gift Foundation.
Limited seating remains for Global Citizen Forum’s Annual Summit Gala, with packages available via the Global Citizen Forum website starting at USD1,000.
