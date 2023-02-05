How to watch the Grammy Awards live, including the red carpet

Will Beyoncé emerge from the Sunday night show as its most decorated artist ever?

Photos: AP

By Agencies Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 7:20 PM

The Grammys have evolved from their humble beginnings into a daylong feast of music — and there's many ways to watch the red carpet and show live.

Comedian Trevor Noah will host Sunday's awards show. Scheduled performers include Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Luke Combs and Bad Bunny. First lady Jill Biden is among the night's presenters.

Pop superstar Beyonce, winner of more Grammy awards than any other female artist, has never taken home the coveted album of the year trophy at the music industry's highest honours.

That could change on Sunday, according to industry experts and awards pundits, although it is not a sure thing in a formidable, wide-ranging field that includes Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, pop musician Harry Styles, singer and flutist Lizzo, and disco-era Swedish hitmaker ABBA.

Most of the awards are handed out before that during the Premiere Ceremony, which the Recording Academy will stream live Sunday beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Here's what you need to know about watching the 2023 Grammys, including how to stream and where you can see music's biggest stars walking the red carpet.

Date, Time, Location

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will air live from Los Angeles and will be simulcast live on both the East Coast and West Coast. The ceremony goes live on Sunday, February 5 at 8:00 pm ET and 5:00 pm PT.

Presenters

This year's slate of presenters includes a wide range of big names, from First lady Jill Biden to first-time Grammy nominee Viola Davis. Past winners, such as Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain, are also set to make onstage appearances.

The red carpet live

E! will host its “Live from the Grammys Carpet” show with its mix of fashion coverage and celebrity interviews, beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern.

The Associated Press will also stream a two-hour red carpet show with interviews and fashion footage. It will be streamed on YouTube, Twitter and APNews.com.

How to stream the how

This Sunday's 65th edition could see Beyoncé become the most decorated artist in Grammys history and will feature musical performances from Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo as well tributes to the late musicians Takeoff, Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie.

They'll appear on the main show airing on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

