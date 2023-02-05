'There's no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge'

Lead star Reese Witherspoon confirms actress will be back for third instalment of popular film series

By PTI Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 1:21 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 1:29 PM

Reese Witherspoon has confirmed that the third part of her Legally Blonde film series will feature original star Jennifer Coolidge.

Witherspoon will be returning as attorney Elle Woods. Coolidge had essayed the role of Woods' best friend Paulette Bonafonte in the previous films.

“There is no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge,” Witherspoon told Entertainment Tonight.

Coolidge recently won a Golden Globe for performance in HBO's The White Lotus and Witherspoon is thrilled about her success.

“I’m beyond myself about Jennifer Coolidge. She deserves every one of those flowers she is receiving right now. And she’s just one of those people who is so naturally gifted and funny and that you can just tell people love her, because she gets up there and everybody’s like, ‘I love her,’ but she’s just done a lot of good work in our business for so long, that it’s really nice to see her getting this incredible moment," the actor-producer added.

Coolidge had previously said that she was yet to be approached to reprise her role in Legally Blonde 3.

The project was officially announced by MGM Studios in 2020. Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor are attached to write the movie.