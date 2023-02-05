Here's what happened when a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan out for Valentine's Day

The actor had conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter where he responded to fans' tweets with honesty, wit and sarcasm

By ANI Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 3:14 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 3:22 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday, gave a witty reply to a social media user who asked out the actor for Valentine's Day date.

On Saturday, the actor conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter where he responded to fans' tweets with honesty, wit and sarcasm.

During the session a fan asked the actor, "Not a marriage proposal but can I ask you out on Valentine's date."

To which the actor replied, "I am boring as a date....take some cool guy and watch #Pathaan in a theatre."

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently released action thriller Pathaan which collected approximately Rs700 crore, gross, worldwide.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

The film marks Shah Rukh's return to the silver screen after four years. It's an action-spy film. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the Tiger movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that Yash Raj Films has set up.