Priyanka Chopra is looking breathtakingly phenomenal in 'Citadel' and while we'll have to wait for a while to see her in action in the series, Priyanka has made her fans even happier for her as she revealed receiving equal pay for 'Citadel'.
According to People Magazine, Priyanka also revealed that she was recently body-shamed at the same event.
"Someone told me yesterday that I wasn't sample-sized," Priyanka revealed at a South by Southwest Film Festival.
She continued, "I was hurt and I discussed it with my family and I cried to my husband (Nick Jonas), and my team, and I felt really bad about the fact that I'm not sample size, and that's a problem."
People Magazine further quoted Priyanka saying that a size 2 is regarded as a sample size in Hollywood.
But, she pointed out that over her career, she has received other "tough to hear" comments earlier as well.
"In my job, the pressure is so intense you can't really show the chinks in your armour," she continued.
Priyanka also admitted that for the first time in her 22-old career, she had pay parity when she shot 'Citadel', during her conversation with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.
Speaking about her character in the series 'Citadel', Priyanka said, "Nadia is a complex woman. She bears the weight of the world -- as most women do. She doesn't like to show her real feelings and weaknesses. She's the toughest one in the room. She's always the one making decisions, making sure everyone gets home safe. And then you see her vulnerabilities when she's alone, and I felt the burden of her character, it was just so much fun for me to chew into."
The series premieres on Prime Video on April 28, debuting with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly on Fridays.
