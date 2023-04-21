Twitter chaos: Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan loses blue tick despite paying for it; hilarious tweet goes viral

The musician was found submerged and dead in the bathtub of his home in California on November 5, 2022
Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan never fails to entertain fans, whether it is on screen or on his social media posts. On Friday the star made a request for the restoration of his blue tick on Twitter with a funny and somewhat sarcastic comment.
Bachchan's tweet, made in an Uttar Pradesh dialect, reflected his characteristic humour.
"T 4623 - Hey Twitter brother. Are you listening? Now I even paid. So put back the blue (tick) in front of my name, so that people know that it is Amitabh Bachchan only. I have already made request with folded hands, now should I fall at your feet?" Bachchan said.
Apart from Bachchan, B-town celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, politicians and cricketers are among those who have lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts.
Twitter has started following a pay model and many high-profile users are losing verified blue ticks.
Earlier, it was announced that the microblogging site will remove the verified check-mark status of accounts that Twitter had verified before Elon Musk's takeover unless they have subscribed to Twitter Blue or the business-focused Twitter Verified Organisations plan, Variety reported.
The blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.
"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified programme and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," Twitter had said in a post in March.
Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn't previously charge for verification.
