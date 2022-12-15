'Harry & Meghan' series ranks as Netflix's biggest documentary debut

It was the second-most watched English-language series on Netflix globally between December 5 and 11, behind only Addams Family drama 'Wednesday'

By Reuters Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 2:06 PM

Netflix Inc's documentary series about Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan racked up more viewing time on the streaming service than any other documentary during its first week, the company said on Tuesday.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan recorded 81.55 million viewing hours after its debut last Thursday, Netflix said in a statement. More than 28 million households watched at least part of the series.

Harry & Meghan was the second-most watched English-language series on Netflix globally between December 5 and 11, behind only Addams Family drama Wednesday.

Harry & Meghan was the number one English-language series during the week in Britain.

In the first three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of disclosures, with Meghan recalling her first death threat and Harry talking about wearing disguises to their dates.

However, there is greater criticism of Harry's relatives and their aides in the final three episodes, accusing them of not just failing to prevent negative coverage in the press, but actively encouraging it.

"It was already clear to the media that the palace wasn't going to protect her. Once that happens, the floodgates open," Harry said.

The couple were also shown talking about a former senior aide to his elder brother Prince William — the heir to the throne — who provided evidence in a legal action Meghan had brought against the Mail on Sunday newspaper that had published a letter she had written to her estranged father.

"It's your brother. Not gonna say anything about your brother, but it's so obvious," Meghan said.

In his evidence the former aide, Jason Knauf, suggested that Meghan had been aware at the time that the letter could leak.

"That's why I'm now living in a different country because all the comms [communications] teams basically like try to outdo each other," Harry said.

"But this is the contract, the symbiotic relationship between the two institutions working the best that they can."

Netflix included a statement from a representative for Knauf, which said the claims were "entirely false".

The episodes were released just hours before King Charles, his wife Camilla, William and his wife Kate along with other royals will attend a carol service at London's Westminster Abbey to "recognise the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK".

