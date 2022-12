'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' trailer marks conclusion of an era for Marvel

The upcoming film is the third and final entry in James Gunn's intergalactic trilogy

By ANI Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 10:18 AM

The first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been dropped by Disney and it marks the end of an era for Marvel.

According to EW, the trailer for the upcoming film, which is the third and final entry in James Gunn's intergalactic trilogy, was shared at the Brazil Comic Con.

Set after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder, the trailer finds everyone in a tricky place: Peter is still mourning the loss of Gamora, who technically died in Avengers: Infinity War but was sort of resurrected as an alternate-timeline version of herself). And the film's main plot centres on the foul-mouthed, gun-toting Rocket, who might finally unravel the mystery of his origin.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, and introduces the character Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter.

The trailer also reveals the first official look of Will as Adam Warlock, the shiny-gold superman first teased in 2017 in the Vol. 2 post-credits scene.

The first movie in the series, released in 2014, followed young Peter Quill (Pratt) as he was abducted by a group of alien thieves and smugglers and the chaos that ensues when he discovers a mysterious Orb on the planet Morag.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theatres on May 5, 2023.