'Gladiator' sequel to release in November 2024

Paul Mescal is in negotiations to star in the as yet untitled sequel

By PTI Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 1:49 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 1:56 PM

Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel will arrive in cinemas on November 22, 2024.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Pictures announced the release date for the upcoming movie on Friday.

Aftersun star Paul Mescal is in negotiations to star in the as yet untitled sequel.

Gladiator, which released in 2000, starred Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman soldier forced into slavery who vows revenge against Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix. Mescal will essay the role of Lucius, the son of Maximus’ lover Lucilla (played by Connie Nielsen), in the sequel.

Mescal is nominated for a Best Actor Oscar at the 2023 Academy Awards for his performance as a troubled young father in indie movie Aftersun.