First teaser for 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' unveiled

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 12:56 PM Last updated: Thu 23 May 2024, 12:57 PM

The first teaser for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been unveiled, suggesting that the new instalment will explore themes of government corruption. Following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard last year, Call of Duty enthusiasts have been keenly anticipating updates on this year's release. The newly released teaser offers an intriguing glimpse into the upcoming game.

Available on the website TheTruthLies, the teaser sets the tone for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. It features a covert night-time espionage mission, culminating in a dramatic scene at Mount Rushmore. The monument is seen defaced, with the phrase "The Truth Lies" and blindfolds over the Founding Fathers' eyes, hinting at a narrative centred around government deception.

Details about the game remain scarce, but rumours suggest it could be set during the Gulf War. Despite the previous title being named Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the new game is expected to carry the straightforward title of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

A significant point of discussion is whether Black Ops 6 will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. Given Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, there has been speculation about the game's inclusion in the subscription service. Recent reports suggest that it will indeed be available on Game Pass from day one.