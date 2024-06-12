How 'Inside Out 2' changed Amy Poehler

US actress Amy Poehler. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 12:37 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 12:38 PM

Hollywood actor and comedian Amy Poehler says working on American animated coming-of-age film Inside Out 2 has changed her.

The movie is a sequel to 2015 film Inside Out.

While talking about joining the cast of the film, Poehler told The Hollywood Reporter, "It's actually given me an incredible gift, to be in a film like this means a lot. It's very hard to be in something that is really good, that means something and says something and that a lot of people see. You don't always get those three things. It's changed me a lot, I'm very, very grateful to be back."

Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter, who directed the first film and is an executive producer on the second, said the idea about the sequel came around a few years ago after the release of the first film, when "people kept talking about it, kept referencing it as some film that changed the way they thought about themselves, dealing with their kids."

Inside Out 2 is out this Thursday in the UAE.