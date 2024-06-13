Diljit Dosanjh to appear on Jimmy Fallon's ‘The Tonight Show’

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 11:56 AM Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 11:57 AM

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is ready for his guest appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Dosanjh announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday. He posted a slew of photographs and captioned them: "PANJABI AAGYE OYEE. This Week's Guest."

Dosanjh has a history of breaking records. In April, he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Vancouver's BC Place stadium during his Dil-Luminati tour.

He shared pictures from the sold-out concert on Instagram, captioning it, "History has been written. BC place stadium sold out. Dil-Luminati tour."