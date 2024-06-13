Sunny Deol announces ‘Border 2’ role

The movie will be directed by Josh Ruben
Twenty seven years after the first Border released, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has announced that he’ll be part of its sequel, Border 2.
Deol announced the move on Instagram on Thursday. In the video he posted, he says: “27 saal pehle ek fauji ne vada kiya tha ki vo vapas aayega. Ussi vaade ko poora karne, hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne, aa raha hai [Twenty-seven years ago, a soldier made a promise that he would return. To fulfill that promise, to salute the soil of India, he is coming].”
Border 2 has been written by Nidhi Dutta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It will be directed by Anurag Singh.
Reportedly, the story is set in the same time as the original, during the India-Pakistan Battle of Longewala in 1971. Shooting for the movie is expected to begin in October.
ALSO READ:
The movie will be directed by Josh Ruben
Coming-of-age Hollywood movie ‘means something’, says actor
The memoir describes how Moorjani was miraculously healed of deadly cancer
Horror thriller expected to release later this year
Devi is Basu’s first child with husband, Karan Singh Grover
Thriller also stars Jimmy Shergill in a leading role
Four members of the group began their service in December 2023, with the band expected to reunite as a whole in 2025 after all complete their duty
Abu Dhabi-born actor Taha Shah Badussha on landing a dream role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s hugely popular OTT debut and why co-star Sharmin Segal will only emerge stronger despite the trolling