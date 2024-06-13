Spotted: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan at Mumbai airport

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 11:47 AM Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 11:49 AM

Star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are taking a holiday with their sons, Taimur and Jeh. The couple were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning.

They were dressed in white.

Entering the airport, Kapoor Khan was seen holding Jeh's hand, while Taimur and Saif were seen walking in front.

The couple has been married for 11 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love. On October 16, 2012, they tied the knot.

On the work front, Kapoor Khan will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which is expected to release in August.