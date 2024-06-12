Vikrant Massey explains 'Blackout' shoot challenges

Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 12:52 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 1:27 PM

Vikrant Massey, who is receiving praise for his performance in comedy-thriller Blackout, opened up about driving challenges on the set.

Directed by Devang Bhavsar, Blackout also stars Mouni Roy and Sunil Grover.

Blackout delves into the depths of human nature and the consequences of one's actions in the face of adversity. The film takes on a thrilling journey through the streets of Pune, where a single night of darkness engulfs the city in mystery. Crime reporter Lenny (Massey) gets entangled in a web of greed and misfortune.

He said, "We had a lot of fun while shooting, but it was also a daunting task as we had to shoot all through the night. It was challenging as there was heavy rainfall and your entire car is rigged. It's very difficult to shoot sometimes when it's raining heavily and you're filming at night. Additionally, sometimes the wiper wouldn't work. Every time before entering the car, I used to make a 360-degree check to ensure each camera was properly mounted and every piece of equipment was in place. The main stress was to protect the equipment."

He added, "It wasn't challenging just for the actors but also for the crew because the whole night you're shooting which is both mentally and physically exhausting and changes your body cycle. Road blocking, shooting action sequences, and crashing the cars was difficult."

Massey said he was really keen on doing the movie. He explained: "When I learned about the film and the person behind it, I was intrigued; I had a strong desire to meet him. I have heard of stories like this but never had a chance to work in such projects before, you don't get to read such beautifully written characters. Devang has built quirky yet very realistic world. When we finally met, there was an instant connection; we both knew the direction we wanted to take. Shooting with him was a truly enjoyable experience."