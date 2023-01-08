From 'The Banshees of Inisherin' to 'Avatar 2': List of key 2023 Golden Globe nominees

The Golden Globes -- long known as Hollywood's favorite party, but rocked by recent scandals -- will attempt to stage a celebrity-filled comeback Tuesday, as films from Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans to Top Gun and Avatar sequels compete for top honors.
The Banshees of Inisherin -- a dark comedy about the abrupt end of a friendship on a tiny Irish island during the 1920s -- leads all films with eight nominations, followed by surreal sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All at Once at six.
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the Globes, which return to television after last year's industry-wide boycott of the event, and kick off an awards season that culminates with the Oscars on March 12.
Here are the nominees in key categories for the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out on Tuesday, early Wednesday in the UAE.
Best film, drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Best film, musical or comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best actor, drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best actress, drama
Cate Blanchett, Tar
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best actor, musical or comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best actress, musical or comedy
Lesley Manville, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best supporting actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best supporting actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best director
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best non-English language film
RRR
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
Best drama series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best drama actor
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best drama actress
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best musical or comedy series
Wednesday
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Best musical or comedy actor
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best musical or comedy actress
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best limited series or TV movie
Black Bird
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam and Tommy
The White Lotus
Best limited series or TV movie actor
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Best limited series or TV movie actress
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
