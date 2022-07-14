From concerts to art exhibitions: Top things to do this weekend in the UAE

Embrace the weekend with our guide to top events and activities in the country

By CT Desk Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 12:37 PM

Cairokee and Afroto live

Gear up for an indoor concert by Egyptian band Cairokee and trap artist Afroto at Dubai World Trade Centre’s Sheikh Rashid Hall. As part of Dubai Summer Suprises, the show will be held on Saturday, July 16. Visitors can expect the Egyptian musicians’ most-popular songs including Ya El Midan and Msh Bel 7ozoz. Tickets for the concert start from Dh100 and go up to Dh200. Doors open at 6pm; show starts at 7:30pm.

Salim Sulaiman live

Indian musical duo Salim and Sulaiman are making their way to the Coca-Cola Arena with their brand new show Sufi Voyage. Famous for composing and producing music for over 100 Bollywood films including Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Band Baaja Baraat, the celebrated artists will treat fans to their most famous hits along with Indian Idol Season 12 winner, Salman Ali and songstress Bhoomi Trivedi. Doors open at 7pm; show starts at 8:30pm on Saturday, July 16. Ticket prices start from Dh299.

Watch The Godfather

Here’s your chance to watch one of the greatest films of all time, The Godfather on the big screen. The Academy Award-winning feature will be screened at Cinema Akil this Saturday, July 16 at 7pm. Tickets are priced at Dh56.5. Ford Coppola’s 1972 crime flick stars Marlon Brando and Al Pacino and follows the story of a mafia family in New York City.

Cooking Classes for Kids

Mumbai-style street food restaurant Yummy Dosa is offering children a new Summer Break Special Deal, a limited-time free cooking class. Spend Dh150 at Yummy Dosa to avail the offer. Kids between 10 to 16 years of age are eligible for the classes which will be held at the Discovery Garden outlet of Yummy Dosa on weekdays between 1-4pm.

Digital exhibition

Theatre of Digital Art’s latest showcase is a journey to the future highlighting a fusion of art, creative thinking and technology. Visitors can contemplate the infinite possibilities of time and space during this multi-sensory experience which includes virtual, augmented and meta reality, classic videos, and much more. Tickets start from Dh50 and go up to Dh100. The exhibition at ToDA, Dubai is running daily till August 31 from 11am till 11pm.

Baby Shark programme

Little ones are in for a treat as an interactive Baby Shark-themed programme will be playing this weekend at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. Everyone’s favourite sea animal, the baby shark, will take to the stage for an entertaining musical act along with his aquatic friends. Visitors can also enjoy exciting activities, games, art and craft workshops, and a meet and greet with the characters. Tickets are on sale for Dh150 on Platinum List. Friday and Saturday, multiple timings.