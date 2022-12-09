Football Frenzy: Top spots to watch Fifa World Cup 2022 quarter-finals in UAE

Fri 9 Dec 2022

Brazil, Croatia, Argentina, Netherlands, England, France, Portugal and Morocco, all teams are set to clash in the quarter-finals of the Fifa World Cup 2022. The games will commence today and tomorrow, at 7pm and 11pm.

Here's a list of places where football fans can watch the game as well as enjoy the ultimate vibe.

BudX Fifa Festival, Dubai Harbour

Watch the thrilling quarter-finals encounters at the official BudX Fifa Fan Festival at Dubai Harbour. The seafront district can hold up to 10,000 fans per day. The venue will screen every single minute of every game on gigantic 330sqm screens, providing an elevated tournament vibe to all visitors. Ticket prices start from Dh78.75, available through Platinum List.

Alserkal Avenue

Enjoy the final stages of the Fifa World Cup with your family at Alserkal Avenue. The fun-filled compound in Al Quoz will screen the remaining 8 matches of the football tournament and host live entertainment such as DJs as well as food trucks to satiate your cravings. The experience is free of charge, visitors are only required to register for each game on www.alserkal.online. The venue is pet friendly.

Mleiha Archaeological Centre

Head to Mleiha Archaeological Centre to experience the thrilling quarter-final encounters of the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The venue is offering visitors a unique experience with specially designed 'Personal World Cup Lounge setups'. It offers fans an opportunity to watch the matches of their choice while enjoying traditional hospitality. Tickets are priced at Dh150 per person for one match and a minimum of 6 people is required. Additional Dh100 will be applicable for the second match.

A Cappella at The Pointe

Dive into the football action at A Cappella, The Pointe. The bar and kitchen has brought flavours from all across the globe, and a huge projector screen to aid your football fever. During match hours, which is from 7pm onwards on Friday and Saturday, visitors can grab two bottles of hops and a single bite for Dh99, and four bottles of hops and two bites for Dh169. Pair the football action with the majestic view of the Atlantis and the waters from the venue.

Vox Cinemas at Al Maryah Island

Immerse yourselves in the remaining football matches of the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar at The Galleria Al Maryah Island's Vox Cinemas. Watch the quarter-finals on the large cinema screens paired with tasty treats for guests of all ages. Visitors are welcome to watch the action with VOX Cinemas’ 3-Match Pass, 5-Match Pass and Season Pass, priced at Dh135, Dh195, and Dh495, respectively.

Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

Catch all the live action from Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar at the World Cup Fan Zone in Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi. Cheer for your favourite team as well as indulge in an array of food and beverages, entertainment, and all things football. The venue features a super-sized LED screen, food and beverages, entertainment, and other fun activities. Dh180 per person minimum spend.

The Meydan Hotel

Qube Sports Bar at The Meydan Hotel is offering special packages that will give fans the ultimate Fifa World Cup experience. With both indoor and outdoor seating areas, over 300 people can watch the games and enjoy delicious F&B. The indoor zone offers a massive two-floor seating space and 16 LCD screens, whereas, the outdoor experience is all about watching the game with gorgeous lakeview and cool, fresh air. Several sizable projectors and TVs are located throughout the outdoor area for proper game viewing. Visitors can also participate in fun free games to cool off between matches. Special packages are available for corporate groups with tailored menu options and interactive games. Packages can be tailored so that the games are focused on team-building activities.

Fanzone by McGettigan's

Popular hotspot in Dubai McGettigan's has gone all out for the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar. They've sett up the UAE's largest television at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre for an unforgettable viewing experience. The fanzone also features plenty of food trucks, upbeat music, football activations and a lot more. Dh50 per person.

Expo City, Dubai

Dubai's Expo City is hosting an unmatched football viewing experience on game days for all those with football fever. Head to Jubilee Park or the Al Wasl Plaza where all the fixtures, including today and tomorrow's quarter-finals fixtures will be screened live. The dome will also feature in-game graphics projections. The fan-zone experience is priced from Dh30 per person.

Soul Beach Fanzone

Dubai's popular hotspot Soul Beach is inviting everyone for the quarter-finals of the Fifa World Cup 2022. The outdoor beach club is serving a combination of good music and tasty bites to visitors who can enjoy the thrilling football matches live. Packages start from Dh300, inclusive of general beach access. From 10am onwards.