Food around the UAE: Top places to eat on August 31

Here's a list of top eateries in town for a wholesome breakfast

By CT Desk Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 12:48 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 12:53 PM

Celebrities, One&Only Royal Mirage

Indulge in a selection of warm homemade pastries, including scones, chocolate and cheese croissants, donuts, fruits and more at Celebrities, located in One&Only Royal Mirage. In addition to all the breakfast items, a variety of coffees and teas is also available. The highlight is the famous handmade Celebrities tea incorporating 14 ingredients, including roses, cinnamon, and honey.

Bab Al Mansour

Get all things Moroccan at Downtown Dubai's Bab Al Mansour where diners can indulge in scrumptious meals made by artisans and food curators with a modern twist. Signature dishes include Moroccan Couscous, Moroccan chicken tagines, and sweet and hot Moroccan tea, which is available in several flavours. The restaurant is located in Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai, opposite the Dubai Opera.

Circle Cafe

With breakfast being the most important meal, here's your chance to cash in on an All You Can Eat offer at Circle Cafe's multiple locations. Breakfast options include the basics like Chickpea Shakshuka, Scrambled Tofu, and a variety of yummy flavourful bowls with simply stunning presentations. Priced at just Dh69, the breakfast is served from 8am to 12pm on weekdays, and 8am to 4pm on weekends. Available at JIP, Mirdiff, Media City, Studio City, and Saadiyat branches of Circle Cafe. Guests need to make a reservation before heading over to the restaurant to make sure their spots are secured in order not to miss out on the greatest breakfast experience ever.

Butcha

Soak up the early morning sun and indulge in the most important meal of the day with Butcha Steakhouse. Guests can delight in a delectable selection of traditional and indulgent breakfast dishes with highlights including the Farm Fresh Breakfast with potato cubes, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, sucuk and a choice of two eggs and toast, served with a beverage of choice and the Butcha Benedict including slices of rustic bread, avocado, prawns, Tulum cheese, two poached eggs topped with a bearnaise sauce and pomegranate seeds, served with a beverage of choice.

11 Woodfire

Try out a new breakfast menu at 11 Woodfire curated using the venue's traditional cooking techniques. Highlights from the menu include the delicious Beef Cheeks Benedict, The French Toast Egg Slider, Salted Cod and Chorizo Stew, Wagyu Burger, and the 11's Slayer Breakfast. 11 Woodfire is located in Jumeirah.

Tania's Teahouse

Tania's Teahouse in Dubai is inviting foodies to try out their new menu which also includes delectable breakfast dishes. Highlights from the new breakfast menu include Eggs Ben-addict, Eggs Royal-tea, Truffle Pesto Scrambled Eggs, and Acai Goodness.