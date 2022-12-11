Filmmaker Todd Phillips shares first look of 'Joker: Folie a Deux'

Chan starred in three 'Rush Hour' films alongside comedian and actor Chris Tucker
Filmmaker Todd Phillips has shared a teaser image from Joker: Folie a Deux, announcing "day one" of work on the Joaquin Phoenix starrer.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Phillips posted an image of Joaquin in character as the movie's protagonist Arthur Fleck.
In the picture Joaquin as Arthur is seen lying dead-eyed as he's receiving a shave from what appears to be an orderly at the facility, as per Variety, an American media company. "Day 1. Our boy. #joker," Phillips wrote in the caption.
According to the outlet, while plot details remain closely guarded. The Joker sequel will pick up with Phoenix's killer clown after he's been admitted to Arkham Asylum.
Joaquin will be joined by Lady Gaga for the sequel, who has been cast in a role reported to be a take on the DC Comics villain Harley Quinn.
Helmed by Phillips, the plot details of Joker: Folie a Deux are under tight wraps. The title Folie a Deux which means shared delusional disorder, hints at how Arthur's villainy might be embraced by the residents of the fictional Gotham City. However, these are just speculations.
Joker: Folie a Deux, is all set to hit the theatres on October 4, 2024.
