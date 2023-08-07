Filmmaker Sahil Sangha on web-series 'Kafas'

The director's latest is a hard-hitting show starring Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh

Bollywood filmmaker Sahil Sangha's latest work, a hard hitting series Kafas (Sony Liv) has garnered lots of praise from viewers. The series starring actors Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles is based on the sensitive subject of child abuse. In a chat, Sahil talks about what felt so special about this story and his transition from his previous feel-good comedies like Bobby Jasoos, Love Breakups Zindagi, and Mind the Malhotras to an emotional thriller like Kafas.

'Kafas' is based on a subject that's not really talked about much in our society - the sexual abuse of a child, and it's impact on mental health of not just the kids, but also the people close to the kid. What was your reason to choose this intense subject?

The subject is very relevant and it is a less talked-about subject particularly when we talk about it in context of young boys. In many societies, people still do not even believe it exists, which is essentially why the subject drew us to the show. I’ve had the fortune of creating Kafas, because of the entire team at Applause Entertainment, Samir Nair and Deepak Sehgal to begin with. They brought the idea to me in a format (Kafas is based on Dark Money - a 2019 British mini series) and believed in the hard-hitting subject. We started putting it together in the Indian context. It was very important to get the cultural milieu right to understand what can happen if such an incident happens in India. Then the challenge was to say it in the most engaging manner. You’re right, it goes from a story of abuse and then the tough choices you sometimes make, people don’t know how to grapple with this kind of incident in your life, you know at some point you think that you are thinking about the whole bigger picture and you are making a decision which is in the interest of your family but then if you stray from the right path, eventually it catches up with you. And to acknowledge, communicate, talk, and share is perhaps the most important thing if there is a traumatic experience. That is how Kafas winds up where they chose to do the right thing.

It has a very interesting lead cast, Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh. Both are really known for lighter roles...

The credit for casting goes entirely to Mukesh Chhabra, the casting director of the show and it was his idea that to cast Sharman. And we didn’t hesitate, not even for a second. I called Sharman and he, along with other cast members, immediately loved the script.

You have the experience of making movies as well as OTT shows. Do you also think that, as a storyteller, OTT has an advantage in terms of detailing? Or do you still feel the big screen has more charm?

The big screen is always a different experience because it is community viewing and that energy is priceless. I don’t think it should be replaced. If you just take the context of cricket, it’s great to watch cricket on television but to watch a match in a stadium is also a grand feeling. They are totally different experiences and as viewers we should be greedy for all experiences. I believe everything should coexist. What I love about the OTT is that it’s allowing you to share more stories and more subjects that not necessarily need the audience to come and watch on a particular day like a film. Unlike a film that wants you to come on the opening weekend, you can watch Kafas after a week or a month.

It’s been more than a month since 'Kafas' released. Do you sometimes feel that the sheer number of OTT series or films releasing is so plentiful that even important shows are in news for a very little period and then audiences seem to move on?

That’s a fair point. There’s so much influx of new content that media cannot spend much time on a particular show. But then it is true for everything. If I ask you about the last cricket match you watched? So much has happened since then. Life is moving at such a pace. What permeates through this pace is word-of-mouth. You have seen Kafas and enjoyed it, you spread that feeling forward and the people you talk to decide to watch Kafas. Now people have content watching WhatsApp groups where content is being talked about. Good content will find different ways to live on.

Your projects before Kafas were Bobby Jasoos, Love Breakups Zindagi, and Mind the Malhotras. They were all light-hearted comedies. Do you have a special liking for the feel-good genre?

I am very excited to attempt all genres. As a creator that challenges you in different ways. But I feel the feel-good content is actually needed. Globally, people watch a lot of light-hearted content. Such content stays on for many years. Kafas is an emotional thriller but even then the relationships, the family construct are interesting, there is warmth and endearment in their moments. I think we need more shows about good people.

You're a Mumbai boy and you came to the film industry with no real connections. Tell us about your journey as a filmmaker. If I am not wrong, you began your journey with Salaam-e-Ishq...

That’s right. It was Salaam-e-Ishq (2007) directed by Nikhil Advani. I spent many years with Nikhil Advani and also Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. I feel I’ve been very fortunate. I believe if you focus and don’t get distracted you will find your way. The opportunities are much more today. Of course, you need a little bit of luck along the way which I had. But working hard is the most important. From Salaam-e-Ishq, Love Breakups Zindagi (2011), Bobby Jasoos (2014), and Mind the Malhotras (2019) to Kafas (2023). The journey continues.

Do you ever feel you should also become an actor?

(laughs) Actors are a very brave set of people. I’ve acted a little bit because my friends pushed me into facing the camera in Baazaar (2018). But I think it takes a different level of commitment to be a full-time actor. I don’t think I have it.

What’s next after Kafas?

Currently a lot of reading is going on. There is something planned with Applause Entertainment too. I want to lock my next project and will talk about it soon.

