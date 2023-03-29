Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's 'Barzakh' has world premiere at film festival in France

The tour will make 14 stops throughout the US and Canada
Pakistan web series Barzakh, directed by filmmaker Asim Abbasi and starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed had its world premiere at UGC Ciné Cité on Saturday last week as part of this year's Series Mania Festival in France.
The premiere was attended by writer and director Abbasi, actors Saeed and Franco Giusti, producer Shailja Kejriwal and production designer Aarij Hashimi.
Barzakh, the only selection from South Asia at this year's film festival, premiered as part of the International Panorama line-up, a 12-title competitive section.
The web series, which features a stellar ensemble cast, sees Fawad Khan playing the role of a single parent, charming but ridden with guilt for what he has lost. Sanam plays the central female character who is mysterious as well as compassionate. Shot in the picturesque Hunza Valley in Pakistan, Barzakh blends together magical realism and supernatural fantasy within a family reunion setting, and deals with themes of love, loss and reconciliation.
Series Mania Festival, held annually in Lille France, has been instrumental in recognising and curating the best series across the world. The festival brings together some of the best screenwriters, directors and artistes together under one roof.
