Dubai: When Tina Turner rocked Hyatt Regency Hotel's dance floor

The Queen of Rock n Roll had performed at Hyatt Regency for the first time in early 1980s

By CT Desk Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 11:32 AM Last updated: Thu 25 May 2023, 12:02 PM

Over the years, the Queen of Rock n Roll Tina Turner visited the UAE several times. Her most memorable performance was in 1983 at the Hyatt Regency hotel.

Tina Turner catapulted to fame with her then husband Ike with songs like River Deep and Proud Mary. While the couple had already been divorced by the time Tina performed in Dubai for the first time, she went on to taste even greater success as a solo artist. Her husky vocals, combined with an eclectic stage presence, made her one of the most popular performers of her generation.

The news of her demise was shared by her publicist Bernard Doherty via a statement. People from all corners of the globe were saddened to hear of the Queen's passing. Her impact on the music industry and her influential presence will forever be remembered.

In the statement, Doherty expressed the loss the world felt upon Tina Turner's departure, acknowledging her as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. Her performances were known for their electrifying energy and her vocals, filled with raw power and passion. She was a true force on stage, captivating audiences with her unparalleled talent.

As the statement continued, it mentioned that Tina Turner had been battling a long illness, which ultimately led to her passing. The privacy of her family was respectfully requested during this difficult time. A private funeral ceremony would be held, attended by her close friends and family, allowing them to say their final goodbyes in an intimate setting.